Susquehanna has a large group of juniors and seniors who helped the River Hawks make a run to the NCAA tournament two years ago.
However, since Susquehanna did not play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the River Hawks also have two classes of players who have not taken the court in a Susquehanna uniform.
“Our freshmen and sophomores are all in the same boat; they’re all like freshmen,” Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek said. “What makes it more challenging is our juniors and our seniors are so good. To use an academic comparison, you have a bunch of freshmen and a bunch of seniors taking the same class.
“Do you slow the class down to catch the freshmen up or do you go full speed? It’s a balancing act.”
Lukas Yurasits and Danny Frauenheim return after being the River Hawks’ two leading scorers two years ago, and earning all-conference accolades as sophomores.
“I’m just trying to get my teammates better,” Frauenheim said. “We’re trying to get the younger guys to come along, get the offense installed, and show them how we do things around here.”
Frauenheim, who attended classes remotely all last year, said the gap was fairly sizable when the team started player-led workouts in the fall.
“We have some great upperclassmen,” Frauenheim said. “When coach wasn’t allowed to be with us in the fall, we incorporated that into our preseason work. Then when the boots hit the ground, and coach was able to be with us Oct. 15, there was a still a gap but it wasn’t as much. Since then, day-by-day, we’ve been getting them to come along. They’ve been doing a great job of learning and working to get better.”
Building chemistry between all the players on the roster will be key for the River Hawks want to win the Landmark title again and make another NCAA tournament run.
“I think it’s just building our overall chemistry,” Yurasits said. “We have a lot of old guys; we have a lot of young guys; and we need to fill that gap.”
Marcinek, the winningest coach in Susquehanna history, added that in addition to chemistry, the River Hawks need to be able to rely on a deep pool of players in a long season.
“We need to build some depth,” Marcinek said. “We’ve played OK through our first two scrimmages, but I don’t feel we’ve played at the level we need to be at. We need to keep progressing.”
Senior Jay Martin — who, along with Frauenheim and Yurasits, played in all 29 games two years ago — said the older players needed to jell as well, since they haven’t played a game that counted in approximately 20 months.
“We’re very talented,” Martin said. “We have talent out the wazoo. It’s just about figuring out how we play together because we haven’t done it in so long. We also have a lot of new guys, who are very talented.”
As far as helping the younger players catch up, Martin said there were two keys — realizing how much hard work was required, and realizing it’s the same game they’ve always played.
“What I always tell our freshmen is it’s basketball. The game doesn’t change. We’ve been doing this all our lives,” Martin said. “There might be a little bit of nerves, but we’ve worked so hard for this, so I’m mostly just excited.”
There was still some noticeable things to fix the first time Susquehanna got to face off with another team, even if it was a scrimmage.
“In our first scrimmage, some of our upperclassmen — who I thought wouldn’t miss a beat — were a little rusty,” Marcinek said. “When you don’t play for — our last game was March of 2020 — a pretty sizable timeframe between competitive situations, it’s tough.”
Martin said the second scrimmage “loosened us up,” so he wasn’t worried about that rust carrying over to the regular season.
Marcinek, and the players, are happy to prepare for what they hope in a normal season. Marcinek has been Susquehanna’s head coach since the 1989-90 season, and has 454 wins, so not having a season last year was difficult for him.
“I didn’t deal with it very well,” he said. “It was very hard. It’s not what I’ve done for the last 40 years. It made for a very long winter. I’m really, really looking forward to get back in action.”
What has him even more excited for the season is the fact the River Hawks could again be really good if things go well.
“Win the conference, make it deep in the tournament, try to win a national championship — always, that’s the goal,” Yurasits said.
“We have a lot of good players, a lot of veteran players who have played in big games,” Martin added.