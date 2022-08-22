The Daily Item
Three of the nation’s top Division III football programs were the top picks in the Centennial Conference Preseason poll, released Monday.
The poll, a vote of all 10 conference coaches, saw NCAA tournament teams Johns Hopkins and Muhlenberg, who shared last year’s Centennial title, first and second, respectively in the poll, followed closely by Susquehanna.
The Blue Jays received seven of the 10 first-place votes and 79 total points. The Mules compiled a total of 73 points, securing three first-place votes. Susquehanna (66) and Ursinus (58) head into the season slotted third and fourth, respectively.
Franklin & Marshall and Dickinson were projected to finish fifth with 45 points apiece, followed by Moravian (29) in seventh. McDaniel was picked eighth at 25 points, with Gettysburg (21) and Juniata (9) rounding out the voting.
The three favorites combined to go 30-6 a year ago. Susquehanna’s only two losses in 2021 were to JHU and Muhlenberg, coached by former River Hawks coach Nate Milne.
Last season both Hopkins and Muhlenberg made NCAA tournament appearances, with the Mules making it to the NCAA quarterfinals.
Hopkins opens the season ranked 10th in the d3football.com preseason poll, followed by Muhlenberg at No. 11. Susquehanna is just outside of the top 25 at No. 26.
The 2022 season kicks off on Friday, Sept. 2 with two nonleague games. All eight other Centennial teams open on Saturday, Sept. 3, with non-conference matchups. Conference action begins on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the final day of the regular season set for Saturday, Nov. 12.
Susquehanna opens the season on Sept. 3 at rival Lycoming.
The River Hawks return nine All-Centennial Conference honorees, including first-team honorees Dalton Simpson, Michael Lefever on offense, and Brendan Krumenacker, Sal Gurnari, and Aaron Beverly on defense. Placekicker Elijah Hoffman, a Southern Columbia grad, is back for another season after earning All-Centennial Conference first-team honors.