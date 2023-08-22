The Daily Item
Susquehanna University’s nationally-ranked football team is the preseason favorite in the inaugural season of the Landmark Conference.
The River Hawks, ranked 22nd in the D3football.com Top 25 Preseason Poll earlier this month, earned 36 points to top the preseason coaches poll with six first-place votes.
Conference newcomer Wilkes is second with 31 points and one first-place vote, while Catholic ranked third with 25 points. Fellow Landmark newcomer Lycoming took fourth with 22 points, while Moravian placed fifth with 15 points, Keystone sixth with 11 points, and Juniata seventh with seven points.
Susquehanna won the Centennial Conference title in its final season in 2022 with an undefeated regular season at 10-0.
The River Hawks have a four-game non-conference slate to start the season, opening at Bridgewater Sept. 2, at SUNY Brockport Sept. 9, at SUNY Cortland Sept. 16, and home versus Western New England Sept. 23. Their Landmark Conference season opens at home versus Catholic on Sept. 30.