The Riverside 150th Anniversary committee has announced its calendar of events, beginning next weekend with a parade and monthly events ending in August with a firework show.
May 8, Southside Fire Company Picnic Grounds
Parade forms at 9 a.m., starts at 10 a.m. Ted 'Chick' Burkland will be the grand marshal. Parade will start at Riverside Elementary School, continue down 5th Street to Avenue D; right on Avenue D to 6th Street; left on 6th Street to Line Street; to Gearhart Street to Montour Street; left onto Montour Street to 3rd Street; then left on 3rd Street to Southside Fire Company Picnic Grounds.
Cake cutting and chicken barbecue.
Music entertainment will be provided by Red Velvet (noon-2 p.m.), Matty B & the Dunderheads (3-5 p.m.), and Wonderchunk 7-10 p.m.
There will be a raffle and a silent auction.
June 19, Southside Fire Company Picnic Grounds
Corn hole tournament, 1 p.m.
Brothers of the brush contest, 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the most unique, longest and unkept beards
Back the hat contest, 4 p.m.
Children's games, 5-8 p.m.
Outdoor movie night, 9 p.m.
July 10, Southside Fire Company Picnic Grounds
Wine and beer event, 1-10 p.m.
Historic trolley tour of Riverside, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from St. Peter's parking lot. Tickets will be $10 and 22 seats will be available for each trip
Music by the Eastern Harvest Men, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Van Wagner and Buffalo Valley Railroad, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; and The Loons, 7-10 p.m.
Aug. 21, Danville Airport grounds
Car Cruise In, 1 p.m. Price is $10 per car or tractor. Small plaques will be given to participants and trophies will be awarded for three top categories.
Pig Roast, 1 p.m. until sold out
Jam Cake contest, 3 p.m.
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. Riley Reed will sing national anthem for fireworks