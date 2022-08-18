Change on almost any scale is often met with skepticism.
Even when that change is genuinely beneficial, achieving full compliance is an uphill battle.
So, when, five years ago, Montour County had to force 97.1 percent of residents to change the addresses of their homes they ended up in a “quagmire,” as Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren put it.
A merger with the Columbia County 911 center and impending technology forced the change, which affected nearly all county residences — only 300 of 10,500 were able to keep the street number that had likely been attached to the house for at least as long as the resident could remember.
“We inherited this and we had to figure out how to do it,” he said.
The quagmire didn’t end with residents, it included changes for Google Maps, GPS navigation companies, shipping companies like UPS and FedEx and the Pennsylvania State Police.
“When we decided to do this, we had no idea it would be so hard,” Holdren said. “Columbia County had updated their addresses in the 1980s with no issues or problems. But that was pre-GPS, pre-Google Maps. For us, it was a GPS nightmare.”
Mail carriers delivered to both the new and old addresses for more than a year, but compliance was so spotty that in 2019, two years after the project started, postal spokesman Dean Gregg urged residents to make the change.
“The majority of Danville mail is still using addresses assigned before June 2017,” Gregg said.
The Columbia County Communications Center handles all emergency calls from Montour County, Riverside, Rush Township and Columbia County. The facility’s director, Jeremy Brown, said the change has made a big difference for 911 purposes.
He also said, from a 911 emergency response perspective — the literal reason why the address changes had to happen — he “can’t think of any difficulties” caused by the new addresses.
Holdren said in retrospect, they made the right decision for the right reasons but never knew the difficulty ahead.
That’s the job of a local elected official, especially one that makes decisions that affect the residents of an entire county. Try to explain how non-presidential, local elections are meaningless.
As much as Holdren said they had no idea what they were doing, Montour County had the right elected leaders in the right place at the right time to get the result needed.