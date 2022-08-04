SHAMOKIN — PennDOT is continuing a resurfacing project on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township.
HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $2.1 million resurfacing project. Work includes upgrading 48 ADA ramps, milling and resurfacing the roadway, and miscellaneous construction. Work on this project is expected to be completed in November of 2022
The week of Aug. 7, HRI Inc. will continue upgrading ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth and Mount Carmel streets in Shamokin. Work will be performed during daylight hours and should have minimal impact on traffic.
In September, the contractor will mill and resurface Route 61 (East Sunbury Street/Mount Carmel Street) between Sixth Street in Shamokin and the Burger King in Coal Township. Work will be performed overnight and motorists can expect delays.
— THE DAILY ITEM