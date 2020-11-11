Shrimp is one of our favorite weeknight wins. Keep a bag in your freezer (it’s actually fresher than buying it from the fish counter, and more affordable too) and you have a quick dinner waiting for you whenever you need it. This sheet pan recipe proves it. Shrimp joins your favorite store-bought gnocchi in a garlicky, lemon-rich meal that’s bursting with flavor. Oh, and it’s on your table in just about 20 minutes.
Skip the boiling and roast your gnocchi instead
The magic here is that everything is cooked on one sheet pan. You’ll roast the gnocchi first to give it a head-start, then you’ll add the shrimp and lots of garlic. In next to no time the shrimp will be pink and plump and the gnocchi will be perfectly crispy. Squeeze lots of lemon juice over the entire thing and add a bit of chopped fresh parsley for color, if you have it handy, and dinner is served.
Garlicky Shrimp Sheet Pan Gnocchi
1 lb. fresh, shelf-stable, or frozen potato gnocchi
2 tbsp. olive oil
3/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
5 cloves garlic
1 lb. medium peeled and deveined raw shrimp
1 medium lemon
Handful fresh parsley leaves, for serving (optional)
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 400.
Place 1 pound fresh, shelf-stable, or frozen potato gnocchi on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tbsp. olive oil, season with 1/2 tsp. of the kosher salt and 1/4 tsp. black pepper, and toss well to combine. Spread out in an even layer.
Roast, stirring halfway through, for 12 minutes total. Meanwhile, mince 5 garlic cloves. Coarsely chop a handful of fresh parsley leaves for serving if desired.
Remove from the baking sheet oven. Add 1 pound medium peeled and deveined shrimp. Sprinkle with the garlic and remaining 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and toss to combine. Spread into an even layer.
Continue to roast until shrimp are just cooked through and the gnocchi are plump, 6 to 8 minutes more. Garnish with a big squeeze of lemon juice and the parsley if desired.