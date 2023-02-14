Robert A. “Bobby” Ettinger, 70, of Bloomsburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in the emergency room at Bloomsburg Hospital.
He was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Sunbury, a son of the late Quentin E. and Dorothy F. (Howell) Ettinger. He graduated from Springford High School in Royersford.
He was a member of Spirit Life Church in Bloomsburg and the Valley Chemical Fire Company in NumIdia.
Bobby enjoyed Bluegrass and Gospel music.
Surviving are four sisters, Dr. Virginia Hall, Kathleen Taylor, Sylvia Perry and Brenda Pascal; and three brothers, Kenneth, James and Timothy Ettinger.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Timothy Zimmerman officiating.
Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.