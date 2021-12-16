Robert A. “Bob” Kline, 74, of Millerstown, entered eternal rest Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shenandoah.
Bob was born Feb. 20, 1947, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Helen (Hockenbrough) Kline.
On Dec. 29, 1965, he married Cynthia A. (Zeiders) Kline. They shared 41 years of marriage until her passing on March 3, 2007.
Bob was a 1965 graduate of East Juniata High School. His employment included McAlisterville Block Company, Sheaffer Lumber Company, Strawser Brother’s Logging and Lumber, and Beavertown Block Company, Inc. He served as a Monroe Township Auditor and as caretaker of the Richfield Union Cemetery.
He was a charter member of the Menges Mills Historic Horse, Steam and Gas Association, and a member of the Richfield Fire Company and the Richfield United Church of Christ. He recently attended Faith Lutheran Church and Niemonds Independent Church.
Bob enjoyed attending the races at Port Royal Speedway, hunting, and socializing at the County Line Restaurant.
He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Aucker and her husband David and Deborah Snyder, all of Millerstown; five grandchildren, Lance Aucker and his wife Alyssa of Carlisle, Alyssa Peters and her husband Joshua of York, Justin Snyder of Millerstown, Brandon Snyder and his wife Barbara of Lewistown, and Kyle Snyder of Harrisburg; three great-grandchildren, Preston Swartz, Brandon Snyder Jr., and Brantley Snyder.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother and wife.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, and Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Niemonds Independent Church, 36964 Route 35 North, Richfield, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ron Berrus and Rev. Brittin Stimeling are officiating.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service in the Richfield Union Cemetery, Richfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made in loving memory of Bob to the Richfield Cemetery Association, c/o: Penny Shemory, Treasurer, 2184 Union Road, Richfield, PA 17086.
The care and arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.