Robert A. “Bob” Potter, 51, of Sunbury, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

He was born July 13, 1970, in Danville, a son of Gilbert N. Potter Jr. and the late Sharon M. (Zimmerman) Potter.

Bob was a 1988 graduate of Shikellamy High School. He was a self-employed mechanic.

Surviving in addition to his father, Gilbert, are two children, Alexis and Joshua; grandson, Oliver; and brother, Ken.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon.

The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family.

