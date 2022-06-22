Robert A. Snyder Jr., 70, of Sunbury, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
He was born Dec. 19, 1951, in Lewistown, a son of the late Robert A. Sr. and Anna (Kerns) Snyder.
He was a 1970 graduate of Shikellamy High School.
Mr. Snyder was employed in the newspaper industry for 15 years. As an entrepreneur and restaurateur, he managed the Susquehanna Valley Country Club for three years, owned and operated the Peppermint Lounge from 1992-2009 and The Squeeze-In and The Duck-In from 2009 until present.
He was a member and past president in 1998 of the Sunbury Kiwanis Club, a former Sunbury City Councilman and current member of the City Shade Tree Committee. Robert was an active member of many local social organizations. As a talented musician, Robert was a drummer and lead singer for many local bands over a long musical career.
He enjoyed spending his free time on the water and boating.
Robert is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Robert A. Snyder III and fiance Jessica L. Austin of Sunbury, Christopher A. and Nichole J. Snyder of Selinsgrove; daughter, Shelby A. Snyder of Bloomsburg; and his six grandchildren, Benett, Angelina, Foster, Kayleigh, Kaidence and Miles.
He was preceded in death by one brother, William in infancy.
Friends and family may visit from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at The Duck-In, 453 Woodlawn Ave., Sunbury, PA 17801 where a Celebration of Life will follow at 5 p.m.
Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or at donate3.cancer.org.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.