Robert (Bob) Alan Yost Jr., left this world peacefully on June 24, 2023, surrounded by the warmth of his loved ones at his home in Sunbury.
Robert was born and raised in Lewisburg, where he spent the majority of his life. He had a passion for sports and could often be found playing softball, bowling, or shooting pool.
Cheering on his favorite teams, the Phillies and Steelers, brought him great joy. Another source of fulfillment came from his work at Bucknell University, where he dedicated himself wholeheartedly.
What truly defined Robert was his welcoming and friendly nature. Everywhere he went, he effortlessly formed connections with those he encountered, leaving a lasting impression. His heart overflowed with love, not just for people but also for animals of all kinds. His cherished cats, Tiger and Blacky, held a special place in his heart.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Yost, his father, Robert Yost Sr, and his brother, Brian Culp. Their spirits will forever be with him.
He leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and family. Robert is survived by his devoted girlfriend, Justina Dunkelburger, his son, Joshua Yost, and his wife Diana Yost; and his daughter, Danielle Vayda, and her husband, Tyler Vayda. His precious grandchildren, Aracely Yost, Christian Vayda, and Anthony Vayda, brought him boundless joy throughout his life.
He will be missed greatly by his siblings, Matthew Yost and his wife, Ashley Yost, as well as his nephew, Braylen Yost. Additionally, Michael Yost, David Bridge, Brittany Jenkins, and her husband, Brad Jenkins.
We will gather to celebrate Robert’s life on Monday, July 3, with service starting at 7 p.m. at the Calvary Tabernacle Church, located at 290 Corcyra Road, Sunbury, PA. We kindly request floral tributes and monetary donations made in Robert’s name to go to the Calvary Tabernacle Church.
During these challenging times, let us remember the kindness, love and positive impact that Robert brought to our lives.
Despite his long and difficult battle with cancer, he remained a shining example of optimism, his strength and resilience an inspiration to us all. May his soul find eternal peace as we carry his memory in our hearts.