Robert B. “Rob” Cook, 70, of Lewisburg, died at home, Friday, July 14, 2023, after a long illness that he faced with tremendous courage, humor and grace. Rob loved his family, his friends and his community, and will be greatly missed.
A son of the late Bobbie and Beth (Erieg) Cook of Lock Haven, Rob is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathleen Graham; his beloved daughters, Maggie (Zach) Cook Leinen, of Colchester, Vt., and Kelsey (Bob) Cook Jannarone, of Lancaster, Pa.; four grandchildren, Emilyn and Cleo Leinen, and Ari and Elliott Jannarone; two brothers, George Cook, of Saranac Lake, N.Y., and Sydney Cook, of Germantown, Pa.; and many other family members and friends, who all loved him dearly.
Services are being planned and will be held at a later date.
