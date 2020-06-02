Robert B. Straub, 92, Dalmatia

Robert B. “Sport” Straub, 92, of Dalmatia, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.
He was born in Valley View on March 12, 1928, a son of the late Estella and Edgar Straub.
He was employed by dairy in Washington, D.C. for 33 years. Robert loved sports, especially baseball and the Redskins. He was a season ticket holder for 47 years, even after retiring to Pennsylvania.
He was a 1945 graduate of Hegins Township High School. While in high school, he won the 1945 Championship playing third base. He worked for Kimmel’s Dairy, Valley View while he was going to school then entered the Navy from 1947-49 and then returned to dairy work for 33 years in Maryland. His connection with his customers was unbelievable. He received letters of excellent service from the Marriott Corporation and his own employer.
While in Maryland, he coached Little League, Jr. and Sr. Baseball and followed his son through college baseball, after which he started umpiring for Montgomery County, Maryland. He retired to Pennsylvania in 1985 and again became involved with coaching Teener League and LMHS Baseball.
Robert was involved with Dalmatia, Leck Kill and Trevorton elementary schools with the Dalmatia Kiwanis sponsored Stamp Clubs, K-kids, Builders Club and LMHS Key Club. He was a member of Zion Stone Valley Church, a council member and Cemetery Association Secretary. Robert was a member of the Dalmatia Kiwanis Club, joining on April 26, 1986, Kiwanian of the year 1992 and 2014 and President from 1992-93 and 1996-97. He volunteered for Relay for Life and Red Cross Bloodmobile.
Robert is survived by his wife of 72 years, Nancy L. (Ressler) Straub; nephews, Lester Miller and wife, Lorraine of York, Lawrence and wife, Sandi Miller, of Manheim and niece, Anne Meckley and husband, Fred, of Dalmatia, Sandy Miller of Manheim and several more nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law, Jane Straub, and granddaughters, Amy and Katie, and four great grandsons, of Brookeville, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by a son, Brady Straub in 1986; nephew, James Miller; two brothers, Howard and Russell; and five sisters, Mae, Minnie, Minerva, Mary and Dora.
A private service will be held at Zion Stone Valley Church, Dalmatia.
Interment will take place in the Stone Valley Cemetery, Dalmatia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion Stone Valley Church.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, or to post a picture of Robert, visit www.reedfh.com.