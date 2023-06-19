Robert Breen Umstead, 86, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was the husband of the late Sandra (Bickhart) Umstead, who preceded him in death on Sept. 2, 2005.
Robert was born on June 6, 1937, in Sunbury. He was the son of the late Harry and Helen (Neidig) Umstead. He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and later in the United States Navy Reserve from which he was honorably discharged in 1962.
Bob retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Lewisburg Penitentiary.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Michael McGlynn, grandson Michael McGlynn Jr., brother Paul "Ron" Umstead, and nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery, Freeburg, at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Bob to the American Cancer Society, 16 N. 4th Street, Minersville, PA 17954. Arrangements by the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove.