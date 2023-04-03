Robert “Bob” B. Weller, 79, formerly of 2175 Greenridge Road, Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 3 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Nov. 30, 1943, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Luther B. and Miriam I. (Brown) Weller. On Aug. 22, 1964, he married Verna T. Erdley, who preceded him in death July 2, 2018.
Bob was employed as a machine operator at Yorktowne, Mifflinburg, for more than 50 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and attending auctions.
Surviving are one son, Troy Weller of Mifflinburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Daniel Hendershot of Mifflinburg; five grandchildren, Jessica Weller, Benjamin Sharp, Kyle Sharp, Candida Sladek and her husband Henry, and Derrick Weller and his wife Lindsay; four great-grandchildren, Ryan, Mason, Quinn, and Ian; and one brother, Donald Weller of Mifflinburg.
Funeral services will be private.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.