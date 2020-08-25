Robert C. Forbes Jr., 98, Northumberland

Robert C. Forbes Jr., 98, of Point Township Drive, Northumberland, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at AristaCare-Woodland Park, Orbisonia.
He was born July 14, 1922, in Red Hill Township, N.C., a son of the late Robert C. Sr. and Hannah (Byrd) Forbes. He was married to the former Marjorie L. Fetterolf who preceded him in death on May 23, 2005.
Robert attended Selinsgrove High School and was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1945. He served as a conductor with the Pennsylvania Railroad and later Conrail from where he retired.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 22. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and going to Canada to fish. He and his wife enjoyed camping and spending their winters in Florida, and he found great joy in his pug, Sammy.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Tammy Forbes and Ron and Judy Forbes, all of Sunbury; one daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Lucky Leitzel of Dallastown; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack Forbes of Florida; and one sister, Helen Gettle of Richmond, Va.
He was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert C. III and Lisa Forbes; a brother, Frank Forbes; a sister, Edna Bingaman; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Bernice Mitchell.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam, with Pastor Corey Mitchell officiating. A Masonic memorial service will precede the funeral and military honors will conclude the service.
Contributions to honor Robert’s memory can be made to Kindred Hospice, 1701 12th Ave., Altoona, PA 16602 or AristaCare-Woodland Park, 8889 Croghan Pike, Orbisonia, PA 17243.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.