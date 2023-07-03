Robert D. Beaver, 79, of Strawbridge Road, Northumberland, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Robert was born Oct. 21, 1943, in Snyder County, a son of the late Samuel L. and Annie (Mull) Beaver. He married Carol A. (Redelberger) Beaver, who survives.
He was a 1962 graduate of Northumberland High School.
Robert worked for the National Gypsum and Paper Company in West Milton until his retirement.
He was a volunteer EMT for the Northumberland Emergency, Fire and Rescue Squad for several years and served as president for a few years.
In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his son, Brad Beaver; daughter, JoAnne Frehafer; daughter-in-law, Brenda Beaver; grandchildren, Tiffany, Michael, Lindsey, Ashley, Mallory; great-grandchildren, Lily, Kenzley, and Brantley; brother and sister-in-law, Carson and Nora Beaver; sister-in-law, Eunice Beaver, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert D. Beaver Jr., two brothers, one sister, and two nephews.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where the funeral service will be held at 11.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.