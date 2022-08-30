Robert David Geise, teacher, scholar, activist, world traveler and humanist died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. He was born Oct. 2, 1925, the son of Robert Thursby Geise and Thelma (Jerry) Geise.
Bob graduated from Sunbury High School, class of 1943, as class president. He enlisted in the army that year and served as a rifleman in the 342nd infantry, 86th (Black Hawk) division, which saw action in Europe, and was then shipped to the Philippines in the fall of 1945. Upon his discharge from the army, he married R. Janet Haupt of Sunbury in 1946. He received Bachelor’s and Master’s (1950) degrees in history from Pennsylvania State University, where he was inducted into Pi Gamma Mu, the National Social Science Honorary Society. He taught briefly at Northmont High School, Turbotville, Pa., and then at South Side High School, Rockville Centre, Long Island, N.Y., where he was department chair for 16 years.
After a year of studies at the East-West Center, University of Hawaii, 1965-66, his fellowship provided for a trip through much of east Asia, and he was able to complete a trip around the world. In 1971, he participated in a Syracuse University study group in India, which made possible a second trip around the world. He also traveled and studied in Poland and Russia. Other studies and grants were completed at William’s College (John Hay Fellow), Vassar College (Latin American Studies), Bucknell University (Coe Fellow) and New School (New York City). Bob was an adjunct history instructor at Adelphi and Hofstra universities on Long Island, taught college credit courses in the prison system (Lewisburg and Allenwood), and finally taught at Susquehanna University. He was most proud of his 50 years of teaching.
After he and Janet returned to central Pennsylvania, he served on the boards of the Degenstein public library (Sunbury), Central Susquehanna Sight Services, and Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels.
After 68 years of marriage, Bob’s dear wife Janet died on Jan. 11, 2015. He is survived by two daughters, Joanna Fringer (Raleigh, N.C.) and Dr. Cindy Arroyo and his son-in-law, Ronald (Oceanside, N.Y.). He has a granddaughter, Jennifer, who lives in Raleigh with her husband Chris and two great-granddaughters, Sophie and Teah. Granddaughter, Jessica lives on Long Island with her husband, Shawn and great-granddaughter Everly. Bob’s sister, Mollie Geise Westrick, preceded him in death. He has several nieces, nephews and cousins who live in various places across the country. In addition to his family, there are many friends, colleagues and former students who would say that Bob had a significant and lasting impact on their lives. His daughters remember him as an avid reader of the New York Times and he frequently annotated and clipped relevant articles for friends and family.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life for some time in the future.
Donations in his name may be made to the Degenstein Library in Sunbury, Central Susquehanna Sight Services and Selinsgrove Meals on Wheels.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.