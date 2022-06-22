Robert “Skeets” Dusick passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, in his home.
He was born Dec. 13, 1945, in Shamokin, to John "Jack" and Betty Dusick. He was a 1963 graduate of Shamokin Area Joint High School. Upon graduation, he served in the Air Force for four years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Bob worked for Conrail as a trackman and a machine repairman from 1976 until 1987 in which he was in a tragic, work-related accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down.
On July 9, 1990, he married the former Jackie Shipe (Shurock). Together they enjoyed camping at Little Mexico Campground for over 25 years.
Bob was a wonderful man and loving husband who would have helped anyone. He was very creative, caring, determined, and quite the jokester.
Bob is survived by his wife Jackie; his stepdaughter, Tracy Feese (Shipe) and her husband, Chris; and a granddaughter, Serena, who he adored and was his best buddy.
The family would like to thank the EMTs from the Americus Ambulance Service and the Lower Augusta Fire Company for all of their efforts.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Augusta Fire Company or The Americus Ambulance Service.
We also ask that you take a moment to hug your grandparents, parents, children, grandchildren, and friends. Time waits for no one.
He never looked for praises, he was never one to boast. He just went on quietly working for the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken, his wants were very few. And most of the time his worries went unspoken too. He was there … a firm foundation through all our storms of life. A sturdy hand to hold onto in times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to when someone needed a laugh. One of our greatest blessings, the man that I called pap. ~ Serena