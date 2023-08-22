Robert Eugene Bakeman, 86, of Silverdale, Washington, died April 16, 2023. Known to all as Bob, he lived much of his adult life in Lewisburg, arriving in 1972, just after the flood caused by Hurricane Agnes, and leaving in 1997, after the death of his wife, Barbara.
He was born July 7, 1936, to Albert and Janet (Pierce) Bakeman in Auburn, N.Y., spending childhood years in Avoca, N.Y.
Bob attended Antioch College for his business degree and received his master’s degree at S.U.N.Y. in education and social studies. He also attended University of Rochester, NYU, Susquehanna University and other institutions where he pursued certificates in guidance, mental health and counseling.
He served as a United States Marine and Reservist for six years.
Bob married Barbara Joan Smith in Belmont, N.Y., on Aug. 22, 1959, and they had three children, Bonnie Bakeman Harrison (Bainbridge Island, Wash.), Beth Allen Bakeman (Seattle, Wash.), and Barbara Bakeman Adams (Lancaster, Pa.).
He worked as a teacher and counselor during much of his professional career. Later he worked as a securities broker and real estate agent, in addition to working at H&R Block in Sunbury, Pa.
Apart from his professional career, Bob was active in Lions Club and his local churches including Faith Lutheran Church in Lewisburg. He spent the summers of his childhood in the Adirondack Mountains, where he gained a love for the outdoors, and where he returned yearly with his wife and three girls, creating many cherished memories. When not working, you could often find Bob out in his garden or taking a walk, watching birds and chatting with people.
Bob is survived by his three daughters and seven grandchildren, Molly, Sarah, Abigail, Ethan, Claire, Emma and Audrey; his brother, Roger Alan Bakeman (Atlanta, Ga.); and sister, Emily Bakeman Ruddell (Tallahassee, Fla.).
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Bob will be remembered as a kind and caring person who lived a life of service to others.
A private memorial service occurred in the Adirondacks.
Memorials or donations may be made to Lewisburg, Pa., Lions Club.