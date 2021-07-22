Robert Edward “Bob” Benner, 85, of Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services-Sunbury.
Robert was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Sunbury, the son of the late John Edward and Sara Jane (Nevin) Benner.
He attended Selinsgrove High School. Bob was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He retired from AMP Inc., Selinsgrove.
Bob was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunbury, the American Legion Victory Post No. 25 and Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 6631, both of Selinsgrove, the Hummel’s Wharf Fire Company, and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 1173, Selinsgrove.
He enjoyed boating, fishing, sitting on his porch at home and at the river with his brother, and visiting and socializing with friends.
Bob is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce and William Benner; and a sister, Barbara Noss-Smith.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, with Rev. Dietmar Plajer officiating.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Bob to the Alzheimer Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter Harrisburg Office 9378, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.