Robert E. Bucher, 83, of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Glatts) Bucher, with whom he just celebrated an anniversary of 61 years of marriage; his daughter, Jennifer B. Whitlock, his son-in-law, James Whitlock, and his grandson, Hunter Robert Whitlock, of Havertown; his daughter, Lizz DeLera, his son-in-law, Mark Ashton, and his granddaughter, Savannah Eldridge, of Dallas, Texas; his loving brother, Frank T. Bucher and his sister-in-law, Pamela Souders, of Lewisburg.
He is predeceased by his brother, C. Edward Bucher.
Bob was a native of Milton; the middle son of the late Lera and Charles E. Bucher. He studied for a short time at Muhlenberg College and subsequently served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, before continuing with a long career in the U.S. Postal Service up until his retirement. He was member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Milton and actively participated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Milton, with his wife.
He enjoyed his passion for golfing and for all things sports related, and was an avid Yankees fan; he taught Savannah how to golf, and loved watching Hunter play football. He loved helping his community and fostering his many treasured friendships, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Bob’s kind, caring spirit, infectious sense of humor and effusive personality endeared him to many. He was known for his outstanding cooking and life hack skills, and would often unleash a quick torrent of jokes, or even break into a funny song at a moment’s notice — ever the entertainer, to whomever was around. One of Bob’s most admirable features was his ability to easily connect with so many people, their families and their history; stretching far and wide, for years and miles.
Bob will be forever missed and remembered by his loved ones.
A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a future date.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.