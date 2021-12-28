Robert Eugene Cashner, 79, of Danville, went to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, of both heart and lung disease.
Bob was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Danville, the son of the late Albert James and Rita Mae (Umpstead) Cashner.
He graduated Danville Senior High School in 1960.
After graduation, Bob served his country with honor in the United States Marine Corps where he completed 10 years of service at Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Pensacola, Fla.; Puerto Rico; Philippines; and Vietnam before being honorably discharged in 1969. In 1970, Bob reenlisted and served with honor in the United States Navy and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas; Bremerhaven, Germany; Edzell, Scotland; and Fort Meade, Md. He retired from the United States Armed Forces in October of 1980 with 20 years of honorable service.
Bob’s greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who called him “Pop.”
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Carol E. (James) Cashner of 52 years; one daughter, Jennifer S. Moyer and her husband John of Danville; and three sons, Jeffery A. Cashner and his wife Cathy, Gregory J. Cashner and his wife Dolores, and Bruce B. Cashner and his fiancé Alyssa Glockey, all of Danville. Bob is also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred (Cashner) Foster and Barbara Cashner; two brothers, James “Jim” Cashner and Gerald “Jerry” Cashner; as well as one great-granddaughter, Sophia Lander; his nephew, Lee Henninger; and two nieces, Kathy Bebe and Peggy Foster.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Robert’s life to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Christ Wesleyan Church, Davis Chapel, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA 17847 with Pastor Ken Paulhamus officiating. Friends will be received in the Davis Chapel from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com