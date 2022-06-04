Robert E. Dunn, 82, McAlisterville

Robert E. "Bob" Dunn, 82, of McAlisterville, passed away at 3:45 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at his residence.
Born on May 28, 1940, in Delaware Township, Juniata County, he is a son of the late Russell and Lola Jane (Dunn) Bassler. On May 2, 1959, he married his surviving wife, Kathryn R. "Kitty" (Snyder) Dunn, with whom he was blessed to share over 63 years of marriage before his passing.
Surviving are a daughter, Robin Naylor and her husband Randal of McAlisterville; two grandsons, Corey Naylor and his wife Laura and Curtis Naylor and his wife Jesse, all of McAlisterville; seven great-grandchildren, Riley and Laney Naylor, Carson and Celia Naylor, and Lauren, Lindsay, and Lucas Hepner; siblings, Earl Bassler and his wife Judy of Thompsontown, Dennis Bassler and his wife Barbara of Thompsontown, Cheryl Lauver and her husband Douglas of Cocolamus, Sandra Gilson of McAlisterville, and Patricia L. Lorenz and her husband Jeff of McAlisterville; and many generations of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Curtis Randal Naylor, Jr. and a brother-in-law, Richard Gilson.
Mr. Dunn was employed for 10 years at the Harrisburg State Hospital as a Registered Nurse; then was employed for 30 years as a Manager at Shirk's Construction in Richfield; and finally was employed and retired at the age of 75 from Tru-built Lumber in Sunbury. He and his wife were also the former owners and operators of C and C Sports Shop and Shooting Range in Heister Valley, outside of Richfield.
His memberships included: the East Salem United Methodist Church, the Middleburg Lodge #619 F&A.M., the Harrisburg Consistory, A.A.S.R., a Member and Past President of the Richfield Lion's Club, and a former Zone Chairman.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:15 AM, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the East Salem United Methodist Church, 7398 Route 235, Mifflintown, PA 17059 with Pastor David R.A. McElwee officiating. Interment will follow in Union Memorial Gardens in Mifflintown.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM where a Masonic service will be accorded by the Union Lodge #324 F&A.M. of Mifflintown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Dunn's memory to the UPMC Family Hospice, 20 Sheraton Drive, Altoona, PA 16601 or to the Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.
Online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.