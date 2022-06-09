Robert E. Keefer Jr., 61, Selinsgrove

Robert E. Keefer Jr., 61, of Selinsgrove, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Nov. 18, 1960, in Sunbury, a son of Robert E. Sr. and Shirley M. (Foreman) Keefer. On May 20, 1995 he married the former Nguyet Le who survives.
Robert was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School. He then Served in the United States Marine Corps from 1981-1985.
He was a member of Lighthouse Worship Center, Winfield.
He worked as a welder for Dorsey Trailers and also worked at Playworld and Wood-Mode.
Robert liked fishing, boating, motorcycles, and working on John Deere tractors. He enjoyed carpentry and loved going for breakfast at the Pepper Tree.
In addition to his wife Nguyet of 27 years, Robert is survived by one daughter, Lillie Keefer, and one son, James D. Keefer.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 11 from 10-11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Worship Center, 6151 New Berlin Highway, Winfield followed by the funeral service at 11 with Pastor Myron Yoder officiating.
Following the funeral service, military honors accorded by VFW Post 6631 and American Legion Post 25 both of Selinsgrove will be conducted.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.