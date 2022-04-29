Robert “Bob” E. Kerstetter, 64, of Milton, died unexpectedly due to injuries sustained in an accident on Monday, April 25, 2022.
He was born Feb. 6, 1958, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Dale and Helen (Boyer) Kerstetter.
Robert worked for H. Warshow & Sons in Milton for 26 years as a forklift operator. More recently, he worked for Auto Plus Auto Parts in New Columbia. He was a member of the Milton VFW, Milton Legion Post 71 and the 40&8 Club, Milton.
Robert was a die-hard Mets fan and enjoyed golfing and bowling in his younger years. Robert was a devoted father who supported his sons in all they did and embraced the role of grandpa to the fullest.
He is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Robert C. Kerstetter and his fiancé Taylor Chidester, both of Montgomery, and Andrew and Megan Kerstetter of Hughesville; two grandchildren, Kinsley and Karsyn; and one brother, Dale Kerstetter of Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by one sister, Judith Swank.
A Celebration of Life service for Robert will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Milton VFW Post 1665.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to be sent to the Milton Little League in Robert’s honor.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
