Robert E. Martin, 87, Liverpool

Robert E. Martin Sr. 87, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1934, in Thompsontown, Pa., the son of the late Marion Lester Martin and Pauline Kratzer Martin. He married Mary Lytle Martin on Nov. 28, 1977; she preceded him in death on Dec. 26, 2018.
Robert was a 1952 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. He retired as a grinder with AMP Inc, Selinsgrove. He was a member of the Christ Wesleyan of Sunbury (formerly Trinity Wesleyan Church), where he was a Sunday school teacher, Choir Director, Song Leader and Board Member. He was a devoted Christian.
Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, gardening, woodworking and singing. He loved playing cards and playing a game that he made out of wood called, Aggravation. He was known for his produce stand at the end of the driveway.
Robert is survived by his nine children; Robert Martin Jr. and is wife Shelva, Susan Walter and her husband Steve, Tina Miller and her husband John, Cheryl Kahl and her husband Joe, Tammy Ulrich and her husband John, Kelly Lauver, Melissa Kreamer, Cheryl Comfort and her husband Allan and Susan Case and her husband Daniel; 22 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Anna Martin Kitner, a special niece, Frosteen Hummel, and other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Robert is preceded in death by a grandson Austin Miller; and by two great-grandchildren, Victoria Hauger and Xavier Pyle; son-in-law Clyde Lauve;, a brother, Richard Martin, and a sister, Sandra Ditty and her husband Keith Ditty.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. until time of the service at 3 p.m. at the Richfield Family Life Ministries, 167 Church Street, Richfield, PA 17086, with Pastor Lee Crossley officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA.
Memorials can be made to the The Gideons International, P.O. Box 382, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853