Robert Eugene Maurer, 83, formerly of Mifflinburg, rode off into the sunset on Wednesday, Sept, 29, 2021, at Rhodesmere in the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Born March 17, 1938, in Jackson Township, Snyder County, he was the son of the late Mervin Luther Maurer and Miriam Anna (Hollenbach) Maurer. He grew up on the family farm across Penns Creek from New Berlin. Tall tales of dynamite throwing and being chased by sisters with shotguns and knives were wonderful stories of a colorful upbringing and a sense of humor that will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Bob served in the United States Marine Corps and Reserves earning the rank of Corporal and worked most of his life at the PP&L Power Plant in Sunbury where he retired in 1996. He was a member of the Dreisbach United Church of Christ, the Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge, the Mifflinburg Moose, and the Buffalo Valley Sportsman’s Club.
On June 26, 1960, he married Doloras (Catherman) who survives. In addition to Doloras, he is survived by daughters, Teresa Harvey of Lewisburg, and Amy Jo Adams (married to Lance) of Middleburg; his grandchildren, Toby Harvey (married to Jen), Cameron Buoy (and Dan Hayes), Brahm Buoy (and Lydia Klinefelter), and Padget Adams; and his great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Lydia Harvey. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Jane Wagner (married to the late Marvin) of Lewisburg, and Patty Ann Ranck (married to Jack) of Washingtonville; and a brother, Richard Maurer (married to Nancy) of Carlisle. He had too many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law to mention, but he was a much-loved part of the “Maury”, Wetzel, Hollenbach, Weikel, Wagner, Ranck, Catherman, and Sauers clans.
He and Doloras lived on the corner of Market and Line streets in Mifflinburg for close to 60 years. His immaculate care of his lawn and the glorious lighting on the Weeping Cherry Tree at Christmastime were his pride and joy. He grew up in the bygone era of the “Singing Cowboys,” and spent years collecting his favorites, Roy Rogers and Gene Autry, memorabilia. If you couldn’t find Bob in his basement cataloguing his many comic books or cap guns, you could find him on the golf course. He often joked that his Buick could find its own way to Shade Mountain.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bob’s life anytime between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Shade Mountain Golf Course where we will share great stories, laugh, cry, and celebrate Bob’s life. Light refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Bob Maurer Memorial Fund” at Mifflinburg Bank and Trust, 250 E. Chestnut St., for a memorial gift to Shade Mountain Golf Course in Bob’s memory.
To share in Robert’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.