Robert Earl Newbury Jr., 74, of Locust Street, Northumberland, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at his home.
Robert (aka Bob, Bobby, Robere, Pap Pap) was born Aug. 31, 1947, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Robert Earl Sr. and Dorothy (Swanger) Newbury. On Nov. 15, 1969, he married the former Andrea L. Donaldson who survives.
Robert played baseball during his high school years and participated in a slow pitch league in the 1970s and 80s. He shared his love of baseball with his son and father, attending Phillies games and collecting cards. Despite his best efforts, his son became a Yankees fan.
For 27 years he worked for the Selinsgrove Center as a behavioral specialist.
Earlier in life, Bob and Andrea served as lay ministers at St. Johns Church, Sunbury, where they were also active in youth ministries. For the past 20 years, they have attended Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton.
Love for his family and for the Lord were the pillars on which he stood. Robert relished being a husband, father, and grandfather. Over the past year, he particularly enjoyed the joyful, jump in the arms greeting he’d receive every time he visited with his grand pup.
Robert’s enduring faith made him a compassionate, selfless, caring man of God. Never did a day go by that he didn’t say a prayer for guidance, healing, and strength for not only himself, his wife, his family, but also for the person he just met at the grocery store. His heart was as warm as his hug, and his cup runneth over when he could help someone with even the smallest request.
Although Robert no longer walks upon firm ground, his Guardian Angel wings will forever be wrapped around those in need.
He enjoyed his hobbies and loved to reminisce. Throughout the year, you could find Robert up at the cabin, keeping a watchful eye for deer, bears, and squirrels, and telling stories from his youth or what the trail cam recently captured. As a man of nature, the cabin provided him a place of solace and a place of fellowship. In addition to his time at the cabin with family and friends, he developed many hobbies over the years. From hunting, to watching Western movies, to collecting books about nature, to scratching lottery tickets, Robert simply enjoyed life.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, Robert is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Joel R. and Sara M. Newbury of Lewisburg; granddaughters, Chloe and Eliza; one brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Cathy Newbury of Northumberland; one sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and John Gass of Northumberland, and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marlene Stine and her husband LeeRoy and Kathy Newbury in infancy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Christ Wesleyan Church Youth Center, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA 17847, with the Rev. Ken Paulhamus officiating.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.