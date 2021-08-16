Robert “Bob” Edward Nylund, 84, of Selinsgrove, Professor Emeritus of Chemistry, Susquehanna University, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Bob enjoyed teaching at Susquehanna University from 1964 until retiring in 1999. He was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove, and was involved with Boy Scout Troop 419 and Selinsgrove Meals on Wheels. His hobbies included traveling and camping. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family particularly family vacations.
Bob was born May 12, 1937, in Lowell, Mass. On Sept. 1, 1962, he married Helen Buikema in Audubon, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, David Nylund and wife Christine of Peachtree City, Ga., Christine Kolz and husband Peter of Oakdale, Conn., and Jim Nylund of Port Trevorton, Pa.; his grandchildren, Macaela Nylund, James Nylund, Emilie Nylund, Rebecca Nylund, Taevis Kolz, Sydney Kolz, Jake Nylund and Josh Nylund. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, John Beaupre; nephew, Jay and Laura Beaupre and sons Ethan and Christopher; niece’s family, Blaine Scribner and daughters Madison and Jamison Scribner.
He was predeceased by his parents, Carl R. and Elsa (Erickson) Nylund; sister, Sandra Beaupre; and niece, Cheryl Beaupre Scribner.
Our family is very grateful for the wonderful care given Bob at Brookdale Grayson View, Selinsgrove, and Arden Courts, Harrisburg, in their memory care units.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 300 Rhoads Ave., Selinsgrove, with the Rev. Audrey Brosious officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
Flowers will be provided by the family.
Gifts in memory of Bob may be sent to Wesley United Methodist Church or to your favorite organization.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.