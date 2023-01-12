Robert Earl Redelberger Sr., 16 Amy St., Sunbury, went to meet his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
He was born May 2, 1947, in Hazelton, the son of the late Earl H. and Helen E. (Reich) Redelberger of Northumberland. He was married to Linda, his best friend and the love of his life. His passing breaks a 25 year marital bond.
He was a graduate of Northumberland High School class of 1965.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, 1965-1967.
He retired from the International Paper Company in 2001, and also worked at Yorktown Cabinets in 2006 and SUNCOM Industries retiring in 2009.
He was a member of Amazing Grace Community Church, Northumberland.
Bob enjoyed playing golf every chance he had. He was an avid Philadelphia fan, a loyal worker with the AA program for 34 years, enjoyed his grandchildren and loved to tease them, played golf with the boys, and supported the girls' lemonade stands.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Lisa M. and Richard D. Long, Trevorton, Robert E. Jr. and Debbie L. Redelberger, Dallastown, Jennifer M. and Blake L. Bostian, Sunbury and Joseph W. Dymond, Sunbury; grandchildren, Jonathan M. Long and Ashley M., New Mexico, Barret L. and Quinten R. Redelberger, Dallastown, Skye M. and Chloe J. Bostian, Sunbury; great-grandchildren, Andrew A. and Isaiah N. Long, New Mexico; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Robert Beaver, Northumberland.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Amazing Grace Community Church, 138 Leed St., Northumberland where the funeral service will follow at 11 with Pastor Darrin Hunt officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers donations in Robert's memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or Amazing Grace Community Church, 138 Leed St., Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.