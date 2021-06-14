Robert E. Smith, 88, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 3:52 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at home.
He was born Dec. 9, 1932, in White Springs, a son of the late Paul W. and Helen E. (Bingaman) Smith. On March 1, 1953, in the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church. he married the former Janet L. Bowersox, who survives.
Bob was a 1952 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was a member of the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church.
He served in the Army from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1957.
Bob was employed at Yorktowne, Mifflinburg, for 39 years, and earlier in life at Laurel Locks Dairy, Pottstown.
He was a member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Club, Mifflinburg.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, spending time at the cabin, bowling, and coaching baseball. He played for the Forest Hill fastpitch softball team, and was the Fourth of July quoit pitching champion. Bob also enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 68 years, are three sons and daughters-in-law, Ernie and Tina Smith of Mifflinburg, Craig Smith and his significant other, Lana of Millheim, and Kerwin and Loraine Smith of Warren; one sister and brother-in-law, Anna Mae and Ken Shuck of Mifflinburg; 11 grandchildren and their spouses, Nick Smith and significant other Courtney of South Williamsport, Brett Smith of Mifflinburg, Kyle and Kirsten Smith of Lewisburg, Ashley and Steve Troup of Lewisburg, Stephanie and Matt Drach of Lake Ariel, Michael and Ashley Smith of Mifflinburg, Cole Breon of Millheim, Danielle and Tyler Scull of Maryland, Cheylee Smith of Mechanicsburg, Avery Smith of Warren, and Aubrey Smith of Glendale, Arizona; and nine great-grandchildren, Julissa and Tierani Smith, Adalynn Smith, Hudson, Vivian and Miles Troup, Oliver Drach, Brody Smith, and Blair Smith.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clair and Guy Smith; and two sisters, Mary Sampsell and Miriam Herman.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Rev. Shirley Cornell officiating.
Burial will be in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or the Mifflinburg Area Little League, c/o: Jennifer Keister, 1401 Red Ridge Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
