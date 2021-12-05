Robert E. “Bob” Swartz, 85, of Valley View Haven, Belleville, formerly of Thompsontown, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
Born on May 3, 1936 in Fayette Township, Juniata County, he is the son of the late Chester L. and Emma C. (Watts) Swartz.
On January 22, 1956, he married his late wife, Sara Jane (Graybill) Swartz, with whom he was blessed to share more than 62 years of marriage before her passing on August 22, 2018.
He is survived by his children, Joyce “Joy” Steffy and her husband, Nelson, of Carlisle; Delbert Swartz and his wife, Marilyn, of Thompsontown; Brenda Hochstetler and her husband, Vernon, of Cayce, S.C., and Melody Miller and her husband, Alan, of Elizabethtown; siblings, Naomi Baxter of Leola, Wilma Roush of Thompsontown, and Charles Swartz of Hummelstown; eleven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six step-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Destinee Hochstetler and a great-grandson, Dedan Swartz.
Bob was a 1954 graduate of the East Juniata High School in Cocolamus and was a lifelong member of the Delaware Mennonite Church in East Salem, where he served over 40 years as a trustee and was a former treasurer.
His memberships also include the Mennonite Disaster Service and a former treasurer and member of the board of directors of the former Delaware Mennonite School, now the Juniata Christian School.
Mr. Swartz was a proud lifelong farmer who farmed his land in East Salem.
He also served as a salesman where he sold seeds for Syngenta and Seedway and also served as a salesman with the McNess Company of Statesville, N.C.
He enjoyed gardening, playing card and board games, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at the Delaware Mennonite Church, 16 Delaware Church Road, Thompsontown, with Pastor David Gingrich officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Swartz’s memory can be made to the Delaware Mennonite Church, 16 Delaware Church Road, Thompsontown, PA 17094 or to the Juniata Christian School, 289 Leonard Hill Road, McAlisterville, PA 17049.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.
Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.