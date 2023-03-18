Robert E. Wallich Jr., 81, Marco Island, Fla.

Robert E. Wallich Jr., 81, of Marco Island, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Avow Hospice after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Robert was born in Washington, D.C., on April 8, 1941. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Eileen Donnelly; sister, Diane Sholley, her son Aaron and wife Sonya; brother, Chris and his wife Dona; his two daughters, Stacey Buckley and Sarah Wallich, her three children: Kyla, Carmelo and Christian. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Catherine.
Robert has long ties in Pennsylvania through his restaurant, LeCrab Seafood, in Mifflinburg. In Florida, with his captain's license (Captain Robb), he conducted sightseeing cruises with or without lunch all around Marco Island including his favorite spot, Sand Dollar Island.
The two things he loved to do the most were cooking and piloting his boat, Robbleen2; golfing ranked 3rd.
A private Celebration of Life will be held on March 26, 2023. The family is very appreciative for the care and compassion shown at Avow Hospice. Donations can be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL. 34105.