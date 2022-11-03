Robert E. “Bob” Witmer Jr., 81 of rural Beavertown, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home.
Bob was born April 23, 1941, in Ephrata, a son of the late Robert E. Witmer Sr. and Mary Jane (Pfautz) Trupe. On June 23, 1979, he married the former Darlene M. Knepp who survives.
After graduating high school, Bob served in the United States Army from 1960-1963.
He was a member of Grace Reformed Church in Troxelville.
Bob worked as a welder for Dorsey Trailers in Northumberland, and Kinney Shoes and JPM in Beaver Springs. He was known as a jack of all trades.
He was active at the MACC in Beaver Springs where he enjoyed playing bingo and shuffleboard. In his early years he enjoyed snowmobiling and hunting. Bob also enjoyed gaming, puzzles, and Tuesday auctions in Middleburg. Bob especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
In addition to his wife Darlene, Bob is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Phoretta Witmer; one daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Barrett Knepp; six grandchildren, Logan, Austin and his fiancé Alyssa, Tristen Witmer, Brynn and Lorynn Knepp, and Coby Hoover; two siblings, Barb and Craig, and one uncle, Ron.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at Grace Reformed Church, Troxelville Road, with Pastor Dwight Rine officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by the Middle-West Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Troxelville Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.