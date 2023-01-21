Robert E. Wolfe, 77, Salem

Robert E. Wolfe, 77, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. He was born to the late Robert and Florence (Reidsone) Wolfe in Lewisburg, Pa., on Sept. 11, 1945.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Denvius Wolfe, of Salem, and Cheryl Wolfe, of Texas; three grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Larry Wolfe and Allen (Gloria) Wolfe.
Preceding him in death are his wife Shirley Ann Wolfe and son Eugene Wolfe.
Bob was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and was a proud U.S. veteran, having served in the Army. He was a truck driver for 45 years before retiring. Bob enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, playing and watching Baseball, and coaching. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
Calling hours will be held Monday, Jan. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at the John Shaw Funeral Home, Lewisburg. He will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.