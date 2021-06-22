Robert F. Kuster, of Selinsgrove, went to be with our Lord on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021, at the age of 93. He was the son of Charles and Arla Kuster.
Bob graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1946, where he enjoyed playing football for the Seals. After high school he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in Germany.
In 1950 he married his beloved wife of 70 years, Shirley (Snyder) of Sunbury. After retiring from AMP Incorporated, he was able to enjoy his true passion of collecting and selling antiques alongside his wife.
Bob also enjoyed fishing, karaoke, pool, travel, wood working, writing witty poems for family, and bar tending on Christmas Eve while sipping a Manhattan. He loved sports especially SHS wrestling, Penn State football, Eagles and Phillies. Anyone who knew Bob can appreciate his joy for raking and blowing those leaves.
In addition to his wife Shirl, Bob is survived by a son, Timm and wife Glenda; grandchildren, Adam Kuster and girlfriend Nichole Paul, Elizabeth Gore and husband Matthew; great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Evelyn, and Aiyanah.
At the family’s request, a private service will be held for family and close friends.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.