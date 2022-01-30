Heaven gained another angel on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, when beloved husband, father, and pappy, Robert Franklin Scheller Sr. passed away.
Born in Allentown on Aug. 27, 1933, Bob was the son of the late Fred F. Scheller and Aileen Yocum.
He retired from Bell Telephone where he was a repairman for 35 years.
Bob was an avid sports lover. He enjoyed the Phillies, Eagles, and Shikellamy wrestling, unless they lost.
His athletic career included being a catcher for the Norry A’s, YMCA basketball, and softball. He coached baseball, basketball and flag football.
In the ’70s, Bob could be seen being escorted out of many Shikellamy sporting events out of differences of opinion with the officials. He also enjoyed a good game of Bridge and Pinochle.
Robert is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ellen N. Scheller of Sunbury, and their four children, Robert Jr. and Karen Scheller of Sunbury; Fred and Joanne Scheller of Lewisburg; Lisa Klimek of Coal Township, and Jeanine Schaffner of Camp Hill.
He is also survived by his six sisters, Barbara J. Bordner, Nancy M. Lauver and husband Ralph, Ruth A. Roush, Carolyn J. Badman and husband Terry, Marie Oshetski and husband Stan, and Debra Rosancrans; and one brother, Fred A. Scheller and wife Betty.
He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, William Bordner. Other living relatives include sisters-in-law, Doris Young and Steph Young; and brother-in-law, Ted Sulouff. Robert was a beloved Pap to 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
At Bob’s request, there will be no viewing or funeral, but prayers for the family are greatly appreciated.
“We little knew that morning, that God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone;
for part of us went with you, the day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide;
and though we cannot see you, you are always by our side.
Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same;
but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.”
— Ron Tranmer