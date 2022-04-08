Robert F. Walter, 78, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 3, 1943, in Lewisburg, the son of the late Harold and Lydia (Benfer) Walter. On June 1, 2012, he married the former Linda A. Walter (Seebold), who survives.
Robert was a 1963 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. While in school he held down several part-time jobs. After graduation, he worked as a maintenance foreman at Pennsylvania House for 7 years. In 1969, Robert partnered with his father selling John Deere equipment at Walter’s Sales and Service in Vicksburg until 1985. From 1985 to 2016 Robert owned and operated B S & B Repair in Mifflinburg.
Surviving are two sons, Shawn F. and wife Crystal Walter, Bradley F. and wife Angie Walter; and one daughter, Nikki L. and husband Adam Shemory; six grandchildren, Melissa and husband Jason Stahl, Tanner F. and wife Caitlin Walter, Vanessa and husband Justin Edwards, Tyler J. and wife Deana Walter, Morgan and husband Tyler Boonie, and Blake Shemory; eight great-granddaughters, Reagan, Paicyn, Naomi, Vera, Leona, Lucy, Pearl, Olive; two stepgranddaughters, Jennifer and husband Mike Gurski, Amber and husband Jonathan Shultz; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Sage, Hunter, Chase, and Reese; and a sister, Nancy M. Boyer of Lewisburg.
Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda C. (Catherman) Walter, on June 28, 2008.
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the service will be held at 8 p.m. with Rev. Richard DeVett officiating.
Interment will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert’s memory may be sent to the charity of the donor’s choice.
To share in Robert’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
