After a full and happy life of 96 years, Bob Fasold left us to be with his dear wife Millie.
Robert Fasold was born Feb. 24, 1925, to Homer and Grace Reigle. He was born and raised in Sunbury. He loved telling stories of spending summers on his grandparents’ farm in Beaver Springs with his brother Barry.
In 1943, Bob graduated from Sunbury High School and a month later enlisted in the United States Army, where he proudly served his country during World War II. He was trained as a medical technician, and traveled through Central Europe and the Rhineland using his knowledge to care for countless men. After discharge in 1946 he returned to his home in Sunbury. With many of his military friends, Bob joined the Sunbury East End Hose Company in 1946.
On July 1, 1951, Bob married the love of his life, Millie (Leeser) Fasold.
Bob worked for the City of Sunbury where he designed the city’s original sewer system. He later worked for Barrett which became Celotex. He spent most of his career working in the Celotex lab until his retirement. Bob and Millie were avid travelers, toured the world, and loved to entertain.
Even after Bob lost Millie in 2005 he never stopped doing the things he loved; breakfasts at Post 201 or Jay’s, putting flags on graves for Memorial Day, Wednesday trips to Lewisburg Market for hot sausage sandwiches and french fries, or entertaining neighbors and friends on his front porch where hummingbirds, beautiful flowers and cocktails were always seen!
Bob and Millie were blessed with one son, Cory. He was the joy in their lives and Bob couldn’t have been more proud of Cory’s accomplishments as a businessman and community leader. He adored Cory’s wife Diane and his two beautiful grandchildren, Linsey and Tanner. Their Sunday evenings were always spent together. Good food, loud conversation, dogs, cats and farm animals were always part of the evening!
On Monday, May 10, at 10 a.m., friends and family are invited to celebrate Bob’s life. A viewing will be held at St. Elias Reformed Church, 2016 Church Road, Sunbury. Reverend Clair Shaffer will be officiating. Immediately following, a military funeral will be conducted in Pomfret Manor Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to Penn’s Tavern, Route 147, Sunbury, to share stories and toast the life of one of America’s greatest generation; a man who loved his family, friends and his Country.
Donations in Bob’s name can be made to Sunbury American Legion Post 201, 611 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801, or Sunbury VFW, 141 Shikellamy Ave., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, Sunbury.