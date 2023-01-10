Robert G. Ellis, 70, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born July 8, 1952, in Phillipsburg, a son of the late Gabriel Ellis Jr. and Henrietta (McGonigal) Ellis. On June 24, 1977, he married the former Anna M. Pagano who preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School class of 1970.
Bob worked as a mechanic over the years.
He enjoyed gardening, football, and spending time with family.
Surviving are one daughter, Lisa M. Graybill and her wife Alicia of Mifflinburg; three grandchildren, Hannah, Jameson, and Tyler; one niece, Lorie Stake; and a nephew, Thomas Hamaty.
Family and friends are invited to the memorial gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where a prayer service will begin at 7:30.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.