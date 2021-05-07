Robert G. “Bob” Hill, 74, of Dewart, entered eternal life Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born Nov. 5, 1946, in Allenwood, he was a son of the late Maggie (High) Hill and Allen C. Hill Sr.
He attended Warrior Run schools. Bob was formerly employed at American Home Foods, Milton, and Textron in Williamsport. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, spending time with family, and listening to country music.
Bob is survived by three daughters, Julie Bieber and Angela Hill, both of Watsontown, and Amy Burd of Lewisburg; five grandchildren, Katelyn, Brett, Nicholas, Isabelle and Jasmine; one great-grandson, Levi; two sisters, Daisy Brouse of Milton, and Mary Fisher of Allenwood; and two brothers, James Hill of Florida and John Hill of Allenwood.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond Hill, Paul Hill, William Hill, Charles Hill, Fred Hill, Allen C. Hill Jr., Samuel Hill in infancy; and one sister, Josephine Tyson.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 13, at Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Friends and family may call from 3 to 4 p.m. with the memorial service starting at 4 with Rev. Tony Cruz officiating.
