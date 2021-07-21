Robert G. "Bob" Transue, 79, of Beaver Springs, entered forever rest on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home, losing his battle with cancer.
He was born June 11, 1942, in Chester, Pa., a son of the late Alvin and Cora (Nauman) Transue.
Bob retired from the Tobyhanna Army Depot where he was an electronic technician for the government. He served in the Army and was honored many times.
Bob loved hunting, fishing, watching animal shows, bowling, boxing, tennis, and baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; a son, John Transue; stepdaughters, Elaine Kunkle and Erica Kunkle; stepson, Robert Sawada; grandchildren, nieces and nephews; two sisters, Mary Smith and his twin, Beverly Ladd; and two brothers, Denny Transue and Greg Transue.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dawn Sebring and Joan Carrington.
Bob attended Faith Baptist Church in Beaver Springs.
Private graveside services will be held in Union Cemetery, Tannersville.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.