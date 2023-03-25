Robert G. Werba, 91, Naples, Fla.

Robert George Werba, 91, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Mifflinburg, Pa., entered into rest on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Avow Hospice Center, Naples, Fla.
Born on Jan. 12, 1932, in Philipsburg, Pa., a son of the late George Werba and Sue (Perow) Werba. On March 8, 1952, in Clearfield, Pa, he married the former Edythe Mitchell who preceded him in death.
Bob was a graduate of Philipsburg High School class of 1949 and Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science 1972 and with a Master of Science 1975.
He was a U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve veteran having served from June 15, 1949, to July 10, 1979.
He was a member of St. George Roman Catholic Church, Mifflinburg, a charter member and cofounder of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Alumni Chapter, and a volunteer at Evangelical Hospital and Hospice.
He was employed as a teacher, guidance counselor, and Coordinator of Pupil Personnel at Sun Area Vocational Technical School, New Berlin, Pa. from 1972-1992.
Bob enjoyed gardening, fishing, golf, and cheering for Penn State.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Marcia W. and Paul J. McShane, of Naples, Fla., and Judith A. and Mark E. Wagner, of Millersburg; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, and one brother, Edward Werba of Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by a brother, George Werba.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday at St. George Catholic Church, Mifflinburg with Rev. Matthew R. Larlick, officiating.
Interment with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964 both of Mifflinburg will be in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob’s memory may be sent to USS Yorktown CV 10, PO Box 1021, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29465, or St. George Catholic Church, 775 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg, Pa 17844, or Greater Susquehanna Valley Alumni Chapter Endowed Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 402, New Berlin, PA 17855.
To share in Bob’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.