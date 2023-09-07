Robert Howard “Smoothie” Fisher, 58, of Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He was born July 6, 1965, in Lewisburg, a son of Robert E. Jr. and Mary (Swartz) Fisher. He was married to the former Stacey Scholl and his death breaks a marital union of 38 years.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School, and served 6 years in the Air Force with 380th FMS and 20 years in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard with 111th Fighter Wing.
He was a garage foreman at the USP of Lewisburg.
Bob was a skilled mechanic and honed his craft on the FB-111 and A-10 during his 26 years of military service. He deployed multiple times to Kuwait, Afghanistan and Iraq with his well maintained aircraft, being the first PA Warthog aircraft to land on Iraqi soil. He spent his free time doing anything car related, relaxing with family and sitting in the sun with his beloved puppy, Bella. He was a member of the VFW.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are daughter, Stephani (Daniel) Condo; sons, Coleton (Tailah) Fisher and Josh (Hunter) Fisher; granddaughters, Brianna and Mackenzie Condo, and Reagan Fisher; siblings, Laure and Brad, and a large extended family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the USP Training Center, Lewisburg. We invite you to wear red, white and blue to honor his service and his true love of country.
Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or to your favorite veteran organization.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.