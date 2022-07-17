Robert H. Page, 91, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 3:51 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his son’s home in Wellsboro, surrounded by family.
He was born December 22, 1930, in Danville, a son of the late William and Mary (Homan) Page. On March 26, 1954, he married the former Lois M. (Erdley) Page, who preceded him in death on October 25, 2019.
Robert was a 1949 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and graduated from Williamsport Technical Institute.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was a Master Sergeant during the Korean Conflict from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1952.
In early years, he hauled milk cans and drove truck, and then worked for Farmers Exchange in the early ‘50s. From 1956-1966, Robert worked as a welder at American Home Foods. He then was employed at Plumbers and Pipefitters Union as a welder, pipefitter and plumber, until his retirement in 1993.
Robert was a 50-plus-year member of Local Union 520 of Harrisburg and former Local 810 of Williamsport. He was a member of Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410, and a former member of Rapid Run Rod and Gun Club.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, riding motorcycle, hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Surviving are two sons and daughter-in-law, Robert W. and Kristen Page of Wellsboro, and Lawrence E. Page of Cogan Station; and six grandchildren, Chad R., Ryan K., Rebecca A., Sarah E., William C., and Jacob W. Page.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret and John Wilbert and Bessie and Charles Grove; and one grandson, Cordell Page.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 23, at Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Ted Justice, officiating.
Burial will follow in Mifflinburg Cemetery, with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Rd., Danville PA 17821, or at www.pspca.org/donate.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.