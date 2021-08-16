Robert H. Taylor Sr., 80, of New Berlin, entered into rest at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
He was born May 23, 1941, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Harold C. and Pauline (Valentine) Taylor.
Robert was employed at Milton Steel Mill for 30 years, then worked for PennDOT until retirement in 2003.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mountain rides, watching western movies, mechanics, and working on cars.
Surviving are his companion of 36 years, Arla M. Buss of New Berlin; two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Taylor Jr. and companion Vicki Byers of Mifflinburg, and Harold and Tammy Taylor of Choctaw, Oklahoma; one daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Sidney Mowery of Northumberland; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and Lynn Sanders of Penns Creek, and Sally and Terry Kline of Mifflinburg; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, William, John, James, and Thomas; and two sisters, Helen and Mary.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Rev. Ann Zimmerman officiating.
Burial will be in Erdley’s Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.