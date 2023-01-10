Robert H. Yonkin Sr., 91, of Milton, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his home.
Born July 18, 1931, in Union County, he was the son of the late Roy and Eva (Ward) Yonkin.
Robert worked for Wieand Brother Well Drilling, Keystone Filler and was a farmer. He loved doing small engine repair.
He is survived by four children, Bonnie Rebuck of Milton, Barbara Buck of New Columbia, Robert Yonkin Jr. of Montandon and Timothy Yonkin of Washingtonville; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry Yonkin of Watsontown; and a sister, Gloria Smith of White Deer.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Raona (Raup) Yonkin in 2005 and Janice (Mingle) Yonkin in 2012; two daughters, Susan Geyer and Cassandra Yonkin; two brothers, James Yonkin and Floyd Yonkin; and two sisters, Mildred Beachel and Shirley Guffey.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
