Robert J. Bolton, 72, of High Street, Selinsgrove, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.
Robert was born June 16, 1951, in Sunbury, a son of the late Robert J. and Mamie (Snyder) Bolton. On Aug. 15, 1970, he married the former Debra Latsha, who survives.
He was a graduate of Shikellamy High School, Sunbury and then obtained his associates degree in law enforcement from Harrisburg Community College.
Robert was a Northumberland County Magisterial District Judge for 19 years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved the New York Yankees and Penn State, however, his greatest moments were spent with his grandsons, who were the joy of his life.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his son, Robert J. Bolton III; his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Rodney Kantz; his three grandsons, Cross, Christian and Luke; his sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Dennis Weir, numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends and family may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Byron Weaver officiating.
Interment will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.